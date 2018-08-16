Vajpayee Sahab Can Win Elections in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in 1999

One of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s greatest achievements was to encourage and foster friendly relations with Pakistan by first, launching the daily Delhi to Lahore bus service, second, visiting the Minar-e-Pakistan and third, by speaking about the “common heritage” of the two nations, The Indian Express, quoting Kingshuk Nag’s book Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Man for All Seasons, reported.

His charm and persona were so infectious, that his antics led to his Pakistani counterpart, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to remark: “Vajpayee sahab ab toh Pakistan mein bhi election jeet sakte hain.” (Mr Vajpayee can now win elections even in Pakistan), the report adds.

When Vajpayee passed away on Thursday, 16 August at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, condolences from political leaders from across the world, even across the border from Pakistan, poured in, with the latter recalling his attempts to carry out “friendly commercial and cultural relationships”.