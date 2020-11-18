Vadodara Truck Collision: 11 Die, 17 Injured; PM Condoles Incident

At least eleven people were killed and seventeen injured in a horrific accident, after two trucks collided with each other at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara in the wee hours of Wednesday, 18 November, news agency ANI reported.

The truck was carrying 27 people from Surat to Pavagadh when at around 3 am on Wednesday a container truck rammed into the pilgrims’ truck.

The injured were immediately taken to SSG hospital in Vadodara, The Times of India reported.