Communal Clashes in Vadodara Post Diwali, Petrol Bomb Hurled at Cops; 19 Held
The clash began at around 12:30 am in Panigate area over two groups hurling firecrackers at each other.
At least 19 people were detained by the police after communal clashes broke out between two groups in Gujarat's Vadodara over the bursting of firecrackers. The clashes took place in the Panigate area of the city.
How Did the Clash Start?
The clash began at around 12.30 am over two groups hurling firecrackers at each other, which eventually led to vandalism.
A bike also caught fire during the clash, after a firecracker rocket reportedly fell on it. A petrol bomb was also allegedly hurled at police officials.
The two groups then resorted to stone pelting, reports said.
WHAT ACTION HAS THE POLICE TAKEN?
The police has detained 19 people so far, including one person who allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the police officials from the thid floor of his house, Yashpal Jaganiya, DCP (Zone 3), Vadodara, told news agency PTI.
Officials have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control.
No injuries were reported in the clash, the police said.
The CCTV footage of the area has been confiscated by the police to identify more suspects. Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from Daxesh Shah and PTI.)
