Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh See Highest Wastage of Vaccines: Centre

Chhattisgarh is the second-worst with 30.2 percent vaccine wastage and Tamil Nadu follows with 15.5 percent, according to central government data.

"In any big vaccination drive, some wastage is always factored in and that is used to buy and distribute vaccines. States are allocated vaccines according to the population and needs. The Wastage Multiple Factor is very important in deciding these figures," health ministry officers said, as reported by NDTV.

The factors for vaccine wastage are the doses passing expiry date, them being destroyed by extreme heat and cold or being stolen. Officials said that such carelessness must be avoided.