Vaccination for 18-44 Suspended Due to Short Supply: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 23 May, said that the state’s vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended in the state as the supply of vaccines is not smooth.

"I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth after June," the Chief Minister asserted, adding that it will be expedited once an adequate supply of vaccines is received.

"COVID is not over yet. We must be prepared ourselves for the third wave. In the second wave, we faced a shortage of oxygen. This should not happen again in the future. I want to make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen. We will be self-reliant, but it will take time," the Maharashtra CM said.