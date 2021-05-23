Vaccination for 18-44 Suspended Due to Short Supply: CM Thackeray
The state has been reporting a decline in cases for three days straight, adding 26,111 cases in the past 24 hours.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 23 May, said that the state’s vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended in the state as the supply of vaccines is not smooth.
"I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth after June," the Chief Minister asserted, adding that it will be expedited once an adequate supply of vaccines is received.
"COVID is not over yet. We must be prepared ourselves for the third wave. In the second wave, we faced a shortage of oxygen. This should not happen again in the future. I want to make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen. We will be self-reliant, but it will take time," the Maharashtra CM said.
Thackeray also stated that "unpleasant decisions" like lockdown had to be taken to contain the outbreak and urged people to seek medical help immediately if they experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
On 13 May, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala had promised to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Maharashtra after 20 May.
