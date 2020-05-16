With over 29,000 COVID-19 cases recorded, Maharashtra’s health infrastructure has been feeling the strain over the last few weeks. In a bid to overcome the shortage of workers in the health department, the State government has decided to fill up 31,000 vacancies in the department. It is also learnt that no examinations will be held to fill up these posts.The State government has decided to fill up the vacant posts in the health department and medical education department within a month’s time.“Vacancies will soon be filled and for this, the selection process will be completed without examination. The process to execute this is being worked out by the government.”Rajesh Tope, Health Minister Department-wise Break up of VacanciesAbout 17,337 posts out of the total 31,000 that need to be filled up, are in the Public Health Department. These include posts at the level of Additional Director, Joint Director, Assistant District Health officer, surgeon and nurse. Around 11,000 posts lie vacant in the Medical Education Department. There are 18 posts for the position of Deans, of which 8 are vacant. 3,000 teachers also need to be recruited.My Fight With COVID-19: A Doctor’s StoryThere are many vacancies in the super speciality branches, most of which cover posts in the departments of Nephrology, Urology, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Oncology, Radiology and Neonatology.Although these posts have been lying vacant for a while now, health experts believe recruiting more staff could help ease the existing burden. As the epidemic rages on, the Maharashtra government now also needs to focus on the budget of the health department, especially that of government hospitals that shoulder a large chunk of the burden to treat COVID-19 patients.‘Police Forces Need Rest’: Maha Govt Seeks Additional CAPF Forces