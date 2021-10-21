Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Rises to 64, Amit Shah Conducts Aerial Survey

As incessant rains continued to batter Uttarakhand, 64 people have been reported dead and more than 11 others are missing. Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, conducted an aerial survey of the affected region on Thursday, 21 October.

"64 deaths, more than 11 people missing so far. One of the two missing trekking teams located. Roads cleared in Nainital, Almora, Haldwani. Power stations to resume operations soon. Mobile network restored in 80% of the state," Union Minister Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the survey.