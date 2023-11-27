Uttarkashi Rescue Enters Day 16: Manual Drilling Through Debris From Today

After the rescue operations to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi faced setbacks, rescuers will now adopt manual drilling to eliminate the remaining 10 to 12 metres of debris.
On Saturday, 25 November, the auger joint of the drilling machine broke inside the rescue pipes, thus blocking the passage. A day later, on Sunday, 26 November, the rescue team had used a plasma machine to cut the auger to expedite the rescue operation.
A portion of the tunnel had collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on 12 November, and rescue operations have been underway since.
When will the rescue operations be done: International tunneling advisor Arnold Dix had predicted a possible Christmas deadline for extraction.
He said, "It may take some time, perhaps up to a month, but I cannot specify the exact timeline. Rushing the process is not advisable. The priority is the safe return of these men, and I am confident they will be home for Christmas," reported ANI.
What we know: Earlier, the rescue officials were attempting to drill through the debris to a distance of around 60 metres with the help of a machine with an auger, insert pipes in the space that is made after drilling, and get the workers out through the pipes.
However, now officials will need to manually cut the auger blades and clear the pipes, which could take several days.
"Efforts are ongoing to pull back the rest of the 32 metre auger left inside the pipe. Manual cutting of auger blades has been started inside the pipe to pull out the augers," a bulletin released on Saturday
