Uttarkashi Rescue Enters Day 16: Manual Drilling Through Debris From Today

After the rescue operations to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi faced setbacks, rescuers will now adopt manual drilling to eliminate the remaining 10 to 12 metres of debris.

On Saturday, 25 November, the auger joint of the drilling machine broke inside the rescue pipes, thus blocking the passage. A day later, on Sunday, 26 November, the rescue team had used a plasma machine to cut the auger to expedite the rescue operation.

A portion of the tunnel had collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on 12 November, and rescue operations have been underway since.