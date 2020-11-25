Uttarakhand to Denotify Elephant Reserve For Airport Expansion

The Uttarakhand wildlife board on Tuesday, 24 November, cleared a proposal to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve as an elephant reserve to make way for the Dehradun airport project, reported PTI. The Reserve which was notified in 2002, is spread over an area of 5,409 square kms.

The elephant reserve was ‘creating hurdles’ in development work in the area. Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat told News18 that the move ‘won’t affect’ the movement to protect elephants and their habitat