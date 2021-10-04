Uttarakhand: Local Right Wing Groups Attack Church in Roorkee, Several Hurt

Speaking to The Wire, Lanse said, "They started beating our volunteers and the women attackers bashed up our womenfolk.”

She also alleged that the attackers assaulted women in the prayer hall, inappropriately touching some of them, including her daughter Pearl.

Another witness, Akshi Chauhan reiterated this claim. “I saw that an aged man had forcibly hugged Pearl and she was struggling to free herself. When I went to rescue her (Pearl), an attacker asked me what I, being a Hindu, was doing in the church,” she stated, speaking to The Wire.