Uttarakhand Issues Fresh COVID-19 Curbs, Political Rallies Banned Till 16 Jan

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in the state, the Uttarakhand government announced fresh COVID-19 curbs in the state on 7 January, 2022.

The guidelines will come into effect from 9 January onwards and some of them will stay in place until 16 January.

As per the new rules, schools will be shut for students up to class 12 until 16 January and classes will be conducted in the online mode. However, examinations held by state and central governments will still be held in person.