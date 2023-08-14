Dehradun Defence College Building Collapses as Heavy Rains Batter Uttarakhand

The hill state of Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days, leading to extensive damage and loss of lives.
Status quo: A building of Defence College in the state's Dehradun collapsed due to severe waterlogging on Monday, 14 August.
An estimated 1,169 houses have been damaged due to the torrential downpour, PTI reported.
The toll: The incessant rainfall has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 22 people in one week.
At least 60 people have died in natural disaster-related incidents due to the rains since 15 June, with 37 injured and 17 missing, as per The Indian Express.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts in the state while Haridwar has been put under orange alert.
A car stuck in the flood water near a resort due to rise in the water leave of Maldevta river owing to relentless rains, in Dehradun, on Monday, 14 August.
(Photo: PTI)
An idol of Lord Shiva partially submerged in swollen Ganga river after monsoon rains, at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh, on Monday, 14 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Residents shift to a safer place from a waterlogged area after incessant monsoon rainfall, in Rishikesh, on Monday, 14 August.
(Photo: PTI)
The Doon Defense College building collapses near Dehradun due to the incessant rains, near Dehradun, on Monday, 14 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Danger zones: The water flowing in the Nandakini river breached the danger mark on Monday, owing to the heavy rainfall.
A landslide triggered by the deteriorating weather conditions has blocked the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli.
Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway and Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highway have also been closed as a result of landslides.
What they're saying: "Due to heavy rains in Mohanchatti of Pauri district, a resort has collapsed, 5 people buried. A ten-year-old girl has been rescued alive from under the debris while four people are still buried. All these people are residents of Kurukshetra, Haryana. The search operation of police and SDRF is going on at the spotl," Ashok Kumar, director general of police (DGP), Uttarakhand told news agency ANI.
"The weather department has issued a red alert. Since 12 August there was heavy rainfall, especially in the Garhwal area. At all the places the roads are closed and the police and SDRF team are on alert. In the Chamoli and Uttarkashi Mori area, there was a cloudburst. In Rishikesh, there's huge waterlogging. We appeal to all the people to not go to hilly regions," Kumar added.
Steps taken: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting on Monday to take stock of situation in the state.
"A high-level meeting was held at the government residence regarding heavy rains in Uttarakhand. During this, got information about the areas affected by excessive rainfall and the relief and rescue works being done there," Dhami tweeted.
In view of the heavy rains and landslides, the Chardham Yatra has also been suspended temporarily for 14 and 15 August.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed multiple landslides triggered by cloudbursts in Solan and Shimla districts, claiming the lives of 21 people in the past 24 hours.
