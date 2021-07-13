Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Kanwar Yatra Amid COVID Concerns: Report
The Kanwar Yatra, undertaken by the devotees of Lord Shiva, was set to commence from 25 July.
The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 13 July.
Earlier, while Uttar Pradesh had reportedly decided to permit the yatra, Uttarakhand was in discussion with the neighbouring states on the matter.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a virtual meeting last week, had instructed officials to ensure proper adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol during the yatra.
"Complete adherence to the COVID protocol should be ensured. There should not be any hesitation regarding the safe and successful operation of Kanwar Yatras," he had reportedly stated.
Last year too, the Kanwar had been cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably, Uttarakhand had recorded an 1,800 percent increase in COVID-19 cases between 31 March and 24 April, when the Haridwar Kumbh Mela was held.
