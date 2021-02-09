U’khand Glacier Burst: 26 Dead, 200 Missing; Rescue Ops Continue

At least 26 people have been confirmed dead and close to 200 are reported to be missing after a ‘glacier break’ triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February. The state government said on Monday evening that a total of 197 people were missing after the disaster.

Jawans of the army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF with rescue-equipments entered the tunnel with sniffer dogs in what is seen as the biggest rescue operation in the hill state since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in which more than 5,000 people were killed.

DGP Ashok Kumar said rescue workers were using bulldozers, JCB, and other machines in their operation. "The Vishnugad tunnel is very difficult to enter as there is a curve inside. But we are confident that our brave forces will try their best to rescue the trapped people," said Kumar.