U’khand Disaster Likely to Hit City Water Supply: Delhi Jal Board
South, East and North East Delhi may be affected, the Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha specified.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday, 14 February, said on Twitter that parts of the city may face water shortage as water treatment plants are working at a reduced capacity as a result of the Uttarakhand disaster.
South, East and North East Delhi may be affected, the AAP leader specified.
Saying that the turbidity in raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal has shown an unprecedented rise in levels, Chadha said that as a result, the Delhi Jal Board’s Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants are not operating at full capacity.
He further urged residents of the national capital to “use water judiciously” and said that water tankers were being deployed to fight any shortage and measures taken to reduce turbidity, which he explained is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid.
The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy rose to 50 on Sunday, 14 February, as 12 more bodies were recovered, the State Disaster Response Force said, according to ANI.
Cases of 29 missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station till now and DNA samples of 55 family members have been taken for assistance in identification, said the Chamoli Police.
Joint operations are being conducted in the area by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
(With inputs from ANI.)
