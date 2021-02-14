U’khand Disaster Likely to Hit City Water Supply: Delhi Jal Board

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday, 14 February, said on Twitter that parts of the city may face water shortage as water treatment plants are working at a reduced capacity as a result of the Uttarakhand disaster.

South, East and North East Delhi may be affected, the AAP leader specified.

Saying that the turbidity in raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal has shown an unprecedented rise in levels, Chadha said that as a result, the Delhi Jal Board’s Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants are not operating at full capacity.