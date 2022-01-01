Uttarakhand Dalit Cook Reinstated After Being Sacked Over Caste Controversy

Sunita Devi, the Dalit cook who was sacked after upper caste students at an Uttarakhand school refused to eat the midday meal made by her, has been reappointed, PTI reported.

The decision to reappoint the 32-year-old woman came from the management committee of the school.

"The decision to reappoint her was taken on the basis of a government order which says that if a consensus is not reached in such cases, candidates from SC/ST or OBC communities should be given priority," according to Champawat district's Chief Education Officer RC Purohit.

An SC/ST Act case has been filed against 31 people for making caste slurs against Sunita Devi and also for criminal intimidation, with the FIR naming six of them – Mahesh Chaurakoti, Deepa Joshi, Bablu Gehtori, Satish Chandra, Nagendra Joshi and Shankar Dutt.