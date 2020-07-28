Uttarakhand Cops Allegedly Stab Key into Man’s Forehead, Probe On
Three police personnel in Uttarakhand have reportedly been suspended for allegedly stabbing a key into the forehead of a man.
According to an NDTV report, the man was riding a bike with his friend without wearing a helmet. He was then stopped by three police personnel in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district.
An argument ensued between him and the cops, and it is then that they, allegedly, pulled the key out of the bike’s ignition and stabbed him with it in his forehead.
A key can be seen protruding from the man’s bleeding forehead in visuals that have since emerged on Twitter. (Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)
The man has been admitted to a hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway, reported NDTV.
The incident also sparked some protests by locals and a cop was injured, the report added. The protests, however, ended after MLA Rajkumar Thukral reportedly intervened.
(With inputs from NDTV)
