‘Faith Stronger Than Fear’: CM Rawat Invites Devotees to Kumbh
Rawat earlier scrapped the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test report for visitors to the Kumbh.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday, 20 March assured devotees of removing all “unnecessary” restrictions for Haridwar Mahakumbh, which begins from 1 April, reported the Hindustan Times. He added that that the “faith of devotees will overcome the fear of COVID-19”.
“I invite all devotees across the world to come to Haridwar and take a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh. Nobody will be stopped in the name of COVID-19 as we are sure the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus.”Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand CM
The Hindustan Times report also mentioned that soon after taking over as the state’s chief minister, Rawat scrapped the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test report for visitors to the Kumbh, one that had been put in place by his predecessor.
The statement comes at a time when places across India are witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 infections.
While the government is yet to issue an official notification declaring the start of Mahakumbh, a high-level central team has been deployed in Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the event.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
