‘Faith Stronger Than Fear’: CM Rawat Invites Devotees to Kumbh

The Hindustan Times report also mentioned that soon after taking over as the state’s chief minister, Rawat scrapped the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test report for visitors to the Kumbh, one that had been put in place by his predecessor.

The statement comes at a time when places across India are witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

While the government is yet to issue an official notification declaring the start of Mahakumbh, a high-level central team has been deployed in Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the event.

