Uttarakhand Char Dham Board: Priests Protest Amid Trivendra Singh Rawat's Visit

All involved with the Char Dham shrines have also alleged that the government will acquire control of the area and its donations through the act.

Rajanikant Semwal, Gangotri temple committee spokesperson stated, “Only pilgrimage purohits have their stakes in all four Char Dham shrines and the temples affiliated to them. Government should have consulted them before framing the law but it did not happen. It was intended to deprive Char Dham priests of their land rights and keep their properties in the possession of Devasthanam Board," The Print quoted.



(With inputs from News18, ANI and The Print.)