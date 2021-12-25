Uttarakhand BJP MLA Storms Out of Cabinet Meeting, State Chief Says 'All's Well'
Harak Singh Rawat reportedly threatened to resign but the state's BJP chief said his grievances have been resolved.
Harak Singh Rawat, a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and a Cabinet minister of the same, angrily left a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 24 December, in protest against alleged "government inaction" over a suggested medical college in his constituency.
It was also reported that Rawat threatened to resign.
"The argument heated up as Rawat alleged that development projects in his constituency are not being approved in conspiracy. He then stormed out of the meeting saying, 'there is no use of being a minister, I am leaving the cabinet'", according to an official who is familiar with the situation, Hindustan Times reported.
The Cabinet meeting, during which the delay was flagged, was chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
This led to an argument between Rawat and the CM, after which the former stormed out in anger, thereby creating rumours of his resignation.
BJP party state president Madan Kaushik, however, insisted that the seven-time MLA had not resigned, and no resignation letter had been received.
"Nothing happened, there was no resignation. He only showed his anger over the construction of a medical college in Kotdwar, but there was no resignation", Kaushik was quoted saying by The Indian Express.
'All is Well'
Umesh Sharma Kau, another BJP MLA of the Uttarakhand government, said on Saturday that Rawat's grievance has been addressed and dismissed rumours of his resignation.
Amit Shah was reportedly involved in the peacemaking.
Even Madan Kaushik said, "all is well."
Rawat is an MLA from the constituency of Kotdwar, and is the minister for forest, environment, labour and employment.
The internal tussle comes in the context of the Uttarakhand BJP changing two chief ministers in quick succession – Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirat Singh Rawat – before finally making Dhami the new CM.
The state is scheduled to hold elections in 2022.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express)
