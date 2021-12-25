Uttarakhand BJP MLA Storms Out of Cabinet Meeting, State Chief Says 'All's Well'

Harak Singh Rawat, a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and a Cabinet minister of the same, angrily left a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 24 December, in protest against alleged "government inaction" over a suggested medical college in his constituency.

It was also reported that Rawat threatened to resign.

"The argument heated up as Rawat alleged that development projects in his constituency are not being approved in conspiracy. He then stormed out of the meeting saying, 'there is no use of being a minister, I am leaving the cabinet'", according to an official who is familiar with the situation, Hindustan Times reported.