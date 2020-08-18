Uttarakhand BJP MLA Accused of Rape, Wife Alleges Blackmail

A police complaint has been filed by a woman in Dehradun against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018, according to a report by PTI.

The woman has reportedly claimed to the police that Negi is the father of her child as a result of this, and suggested that a DNA test can be conducted to ascertain the truth.

She says that she is a neighbour of the MLA, and met him as a result of her mother’s illness in 2016. Negi allegedly travelled with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal from 2016-2018, during which time he raped her several times.

The MLA’s wife has filed a complaint at the same police station (Nehru Colony PS) accusing the survivor of blackmailing her husband, DG (Law & Order) Ashok Kumar told PTI. The survivor had claimed that Negi’s wife had offered her Rs 25 lakh to keep her allegations private, the news agency reported.

The police have registered a case and begun a probe. Congress state president Pritam Singh has termed the charges serious, and suggested a DNA test of the survivor’s child be conducted.