74% Populace Vaccinated in Uttarakhand, 100% Inoculation in 4 Months: CM Dhami
The CM said 99% of the eligible population in Rudraprayag was vaccinated.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 18 August, said that all people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination had been administered the first dose of the vaccine in Bageshwar district and Khirsu block of Pauri Garhwal in the state.
He also added that 74% of all people above the age of 18 have been inoculated in the state.
"All eligible people in Bageshwar district and Khirsu block of Pauri Garhwal have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose and 74% of the eligible population in Uttarakhand has been jabbed," news agency ANI quoted Dhami as saying.
Further, he said that 99 percent of the eligible population was vaccinated in Rudraprayag.
Declaring that the state administration aims to vaccinate Uttarakhand's entire population within the next 4 months, Dhami added, "One lakh people will be vaccinated in 100 wards of Dehradun on 22 August," ANI reported.
As per the CM, the state of Uttarakhand received 19 lakh doses this month.
On Monday, the Uttarakhand government had issued an order stating that it was extending the COVID-19 restrictions for another week.
"The curfew will remain in force in the state from 6am on 17 August to 6am on 24 August," the order stated.
(with inputs from ANI)
