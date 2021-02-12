Uttarakhand: 36 Bodies Recovered, Home Secy Holds Review Meet

Six days into rescue operations after flashfloods in Uttarakhand’s Tapovan tragedy, over 204 people are missing as on Thursday, 11 February. The death toll has increased to 36 people, out which 24 are yet to be identified.

Operations to rescue people stranded after the flash flood in Chamoli district resumed on Thursday after being temporarily halted due to a rise in the Rishiganga river, ANI reported.

NDRF personnel told ANI that the teams were shifted to safer locations after the water level rose and the operation has resumed with limited teams.

A meeting to review the progress of relief work by the Uttarakhand government and central forces was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday, 11 February, noted PTI.