UP Weekend Lockdown: Those Without Mask Can Face Fines Upto Rs 10k

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 20 April, announced a weekend lockdown in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force from 8 pm Friday, 24 April, to 7 am on Monday, 27 April.

According to the new order, districts with more than 500 active COVID-19 cases will also remain under night curfew between 8 pm to 7 am every day.

"Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.