UP Weekend Lockdown: Those Without Mask Can Face Fines Upto Rs 10k
According to the new order, districts with more than 500 active COVID-19 cases will also remain under night curfew.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, 20 April, announced a weekend lockdown in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force from 8 pm Friday, 24 April, to 7 am on Monday, 27 April.
According to the new order, districts with more than 500 active COVID-19 cases will also remain under night curfew between 8 pm to 7 am every day.
"Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.
Those caught not wearing masks in Uttar Pradesh can face penalties of up to Rs 10,000.
In the wake of rising COVID cases in his state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath told officials to double the Covid bed facilities in all districts, including in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Meerut.
“Add at least 200 beds in each district on an urgent basis. These beds should be equipped with oxygen facilities," the CM had said, adding that this way 15,000 beds will be added across 75 districts.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order, directing a lockdown in five cities of Uttar Pradesh till 26 April.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had appealed before the Supreme Court against the order of the Allahabad High Court, saying that it was not within the jurisdiction of the judiciary to order a lockdown.
