Woman's Body Found Hanging in Unnao Hospital; Family Alleges Gangrape, Murder
The woman started working at the hospital a day before she was found hanging.
The body of a woman was found hanging in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday, 30 April, a day after she started working there. The family of the woman alleged that she was gangraped and murdered.
On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the hospital and sent the body for a post-mortem exam.
They also registered a case against three employees of the hospital on charges of gangrape and murder.
As per the information provided by the police, the victim was a 19-year-old woman from the Tikaana village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Asiwan police station. She was the fourth of eight sisters.
Further Action Will Be Taken: Police
The hospital staff claimed that the woman had spent the night at the hospital, which is located in Unnao's Bangarmau area, and was found hanging the next morning.
A police team, led by Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Vikramajit Singh, brought the body down and sent it for a post-mortem exam after the completion of formalities.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said that a case had been registered on the basis of the family's complaint and that further legal action would be taken after the investigation was completed.
