Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gangraped at Gunpoint, 4 Arrested
As per the local police, all the four suspects named in the complaint have been arrested.
Four suspects have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar district.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of 23 and 24 July within the limits of Ghana police station in the district.
The girl was alone with her 12-year-old younger brother while their parents were away to meet some relatives.
According to a complaint lodged by father of the survivor, one of the accused made his way inside the house through terrace and later opened the door to let in the other three.
As per the complainant, the accused held his daughter and son at gunpoint and then took turns to rape her.
"They threatened to kill my son if he raised any alarm. They also made a video of the crime and threatened to make it viral," the complaint read.
Based on the complaint, an FIR, under relevant sections of gangrape, POCSO Act, house trespass, and threat to life, was registered at Fugana police station in the district on on 24 July.
