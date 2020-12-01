Why Sugarcane Harvest Turns Bitter For UP Farmers Year After Year

Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the largest sugarcane-producing state in the sub-tropical zone, with a production of 135.64 million tonne cane.

The Indian sugar sector is very important in the rural economy. But the sugarcane farmers have been facing difficulties economically. It’s been nearly two months since the new season started, but the farmers are being forced to supply sugarcane to the same mills or they are being pressurised to sell sugarcane at jaggery prices to the crusher.