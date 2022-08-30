Home Guard Jawan Abuses, Shoves Retired Sub-Inspector in UP's Sitapur; FIR Filed

He said, “The guard told me to come later as 40 forms were already filled. When I told him to get more forms, he turned abusive."

“Subsequently, I told him that I know the police and its procedures, after which he began hurling expletives,” Pandey said.

“I started taking steps back from him when he pushed me and I fell, losing my spectacles,” he added.

SHO (Kotwali) Tej Pratap Singh told The Times Of India that an FIR under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the home guard jawan, identified as Pradeep Maurya.