UP: 3-Yr-Old Dies After Hospital Discharges Her With Open Cuts

In a bizarre incident, a three-year-old girl died in Prayagraj after the doctors of a private hospital, who were performing an abdominal surgery on her, allegedly handed over the girl to the family without stitching up her wounds, after they failed to clear the dues, The Times of India reported.

According to an NDTV report, the parents have alleged that the hospital authorities demanded Rs 5 lakh for the procedure. When they couldn't pay, the hospital allegedly discharged the child without even stitching up her surgical wounds. The hospital has denied this.

The parents, who hail from Kaushambhi district, have alleged in a video that the girl was turned away from the hospital after two stomach surgeries without even stitching up the wound.

The viral video of the girl and her parents shows the father explaining the situation while the child writhed in pain.