Samajwadi Party Plans Protest at UP Legislative Assembly, Police Prevent Entry

The Samajwadi Party's planned a protest at the Legislative Assembly against inflation, unemployment, and the law-and-order situation in the state could not begin on Wednesday, 14 September as police stopped its leaders from reaching the spot.

Police personnel were stationed outside the SP office and the residences of its leaders in Lucknow hours before the scheduled protest. Heavy police deployment was also visible near the Legislative Assembly in Hazratganj.

The protest was scheduled to start in front of the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the Assembly premises.

The police personnel deployed outside the SP office stopped the party's leaders from reaching the Legislative Assembly for the protest. They were instead taken to Eco-Garden.