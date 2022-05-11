Woman's Body Found in Noida Housing Society Two Days After She Went Missing
The Noida Police said that the woman probably died one or two days before her body was discovered.
The body of a woman reported missing was found on Wednesday, 11 May, near the staircase of the housing society in Noida where she used to live.
The woman, named Mamta Singh, was declared missing on 9 May and a missing person's report had also been filed at the local police station by her family.
Her body was found in Noida's Purvanchal Royal Park Society in Sector 137 on Wednesday, after which the police were immediately called. The police said that the woman probably died one or two days before her body was discovered in the housing society.
Woman Had Gone Missing Earlier As Well
In the past, too, there was an incident when the 47-year-old woman had gone missing, and was traced in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet and brought back, her husband told the police.
At that time, however, the family did not file a missing person's report.
The police further said that no injury marks from a sharp weapon were discovered, and that the body was sent for a post-mortem.
"Some family-related angles are emerging regarding the incident. We will thoroughly investigate the matter and take the required legal action," Noida Police said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.