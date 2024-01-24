ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UP: Idol of Lord Ram Broken at Muzaffarnagar Temple, Locals Stage Protest

The incident took place at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in the Dinkarpur village.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Close on the heels of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, an idol of Lord Ram was allegedly broken by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on the intervening night between Monday, 22 January and Tuesday, 23 January, the police said.

The incident took place at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in the Dinkarpur village of the Shahpur Police Station area. When the priest entered the temple on Tuesday morning, he found the idol of Lord Ram in a damaged state.

Upon hearing about the incident, members of several Hindutva organisations and local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders gathered and demanded action against the accused. Local villagers also sat on a dharna to protest against the incident.

The incident took place at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in the Dinkarpur village.

Locals of the Dinkarpur village sitting on a dharna. 

(Photo: Video Screenshot) 

"There is immense anger among locals. Such an incident had taken place in our village two months ago as well. At the time we did not press action, thinking that the miscreants must have done it under the influence of alcohol. But now that a similar incident has occurred, we demand strict action," a villager named Jonu Tyagi said.

Meanwhile, several police officials reached the spot to maintain law and order.

"We have formed three teams, including a forensic department and fingerprint experts, to investigate the incident. We will soon find out who is behind this incident and strict action will be taken against the accused," said Abhishek Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar district.

