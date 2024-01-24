UP: Idol of Lord Ram Broken at Muzaffarnagar Temple, Locals Stage Protest

Close on the heels of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, an idol of Lord Ram was allegedly broken by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on the intervening night between Monday, 22 January and Tuesday, 23 January, the police said.

The incident took place at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga in the Dinkarpur village of the Shahpur Police Station area. When the priest entered the temple on Tuesday morning, he found the idol of Lord Ram in a damaged state.

Upon hearing about the incident, members of several Hindutva organisations and local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders gathered and demanded action against the accused. Local villagers also sat on a dharna to protest against the incident.