Case Filed Against Police for Allegedly Beating Man to Death in UP's Farrukhabad
The victim's family also alleged that the police forcibly conducted his last rites.
A case has been filed against the police in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad for allegedly beating a man to death on Saturday, 25 June, and forcibly conducting his last rites.
The complaint was filed by the deceased person's family, who alleged that the police detained the man in the middle of the night and beat him up.
The case pertains to the Brahmapur village under the outpost of Mirapur Police Station in Farrukhabad, where the police detained 35-year-old Gautam, who was sleeping outside his house when the police came to pick him up.
Gautam's mother has alleged that the police took him to the outpost at night and thrashed him to death, after which they left his body a short distance away from the house.
The victim's brother, Udal, said that the police came to their house between 12 and 1 am and detained Gautam.
"My brother was sleeping downstairs, while I was sleeping on the terrace. My mother came and told me that Gautam has been detained by the police. After that, we rushed to the police station, where there were 12-14 police personnel. They were beating my brother," he said.
The victim's brother further added that the police left his body near the house. "When I saw him, he had already died," he said, adding that Gautam had a wife and three children.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Prashant Kumar said that a report has been sought regarding the matter.
'Police Conducted Last Rites Themselves': Gautam's Family Alleges
Gautam's relatives further say that after the post-mortem, his last rites were forcibly conducted by the police at night.
However, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh denied these claims, saying that the last rites were performed by the family members themselves.
When Udal went to the police station, he refused to accept his brother's body after the post-mortem and tried to die by suicide in the police station after he was refused a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). However, he was stopped from doing so by the police. Later, after much persuasion, the family accepted Gautam's dead body.
Udal's sister Kapoori said that she fears that the police may take action against her brother.
According to the post-mortem report, injuries have been found in at least four places, including the waist, shoulder and elbow.
The police said that four cases had been registered against Gautam, on the charges of theft, kidnapping and illegally manufacturing liquor.
As per locals, several villagers have left the village due to alleged harassment by the police in the area, arguing that migrating to other places was the only way to save themselves.
