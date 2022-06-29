Case Filed Against Police for Allegedly Beating Man to Death in UP's Farrukhabad

The victim's brother, Udal, said that the police came to their house between 12 and 1 am and detained Gautam.

"My brother was sleeping downstairs, while I was sleeping on the terrace. My mother came and told me that Gautam has been detained by the police. After that, we rushed to the police station, where there were 12-14 police personnel. They were beating my brother," he said.

The victim's brother further added that the police left his body near the house. "When I saw him, he had already died," he said, adding that Gautam had a wife and three children.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Prashant Kumar said that a report has been sought regarding the matter.