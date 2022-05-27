Amid Gyanvapi Row, Hindu Groups Contest Ownership of Lucknow's Teele Wali Masjid
It has been claimed that a Hindu institution called 'Lakshman Tila' was situated in the same place years ago.
Amid the controversy over the Gyanvapi Masjid, several Hindu right-wing groups have raised an issue over the Teele Wali Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, claiming that a Hindu religious institution called 'Lakshman Tila' was situated in the same place the mosque currently stands, and was destroyed by the Mughals.
The All India Hindu Mahasabha had also planned to undertake a protest march in this regard under the banner of 'Laxman Tila Mukti Sankalp Yatra' on 22 May, but the local administration did not permit them to do so.
The Hindu groups have demanded ownership rights of the mosque, and have said that they should be permitted to offer players in its premises. They have also approached a court in this regard.
Heavy Police Deployment in Front of the Mosque on Friday
Speaking to The Quint, national spokesperson of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi, said that the legal battle would be fought on the basis of evidence, and within the purview of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel had been deployed at the Teele Wali Masjid before prayers on Friday, 27 May, to ensure that no clashes between religious groups take place over the sensitive matter.
A poster asking people to offer namaz at the mosque on Friday has also gone viral on social media.
This comes amid claims made by several right-wing Hindu groups of late over monuments such as the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, and mosques like Varanasi's Granvapi Masjid and Mathura's Shahi Idgah Masjid.
