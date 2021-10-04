'My Son Wasn't There': MoS Ajay Mishra Whose Son Allegedly Ran Car Over Farmers

"The way they attacked our workers with sticks and swords, even if my son was there he would not have stayed alive. They damaged cars and torched several vehicles," Ajay Mishra said.

"Our workers did not have any fault. They were going to receive the chief guest. When our workers were going they started pelting stones on the vehicles. Our workers were beaten by dragging them out from the vehicles. They torched the cars. We will lodge cases against the culprits. Four of our workers were killed. Cases under Section 302 will be lodged against the culprits," added the Union minister.

Clashes broke out in the area after the incident. The police said as many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, reported ANI. Arun Kumar Singh, the additional superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, confirmed the deaths of eight people, including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

The minister further said that several terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa were making attempts to disrupt the peace since the beginning of the farmers' protests.

"Now people are making statements to do politics. Since my route was diverted, so there is no question of my presence. My son was also not present."