At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Runs Over Bystanders in UP's Kanpur

Further, three cars and several bikes were destroyed by the bus. Its driver is currently on-the-run.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the video.</p></div>
At least six people were killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control, mowing down several pedestrians near the Tat Mill crossroad in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Sunday, 30 January.

Further, three cars and several bikes were destroyed by the bus, while its driver is currently on-the-run.

East Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar said that they are looking for him.

Kumar added, "Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated,” news agency ANI reported.

Kumar informed that the brakes of the bus had stopped working on the Tat Mill incline, following which the bus went on ramming cars, bikes and pedestrians.

The DCP added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences and said in a tweet in Hindi, “Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident."

(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times)

Published: 
