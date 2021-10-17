Gorakhpur: All 6 Cops Accused in the Death of Manish Gupta Arrested
Gupta was allegedly beaten to death by the police in a hotel in Gorakhpur, during a late-night raid on 28 September.
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police completed the arrest of all six cops accused in the death of Kanpur business person Manish Gupta, with the final arrest on Saturday, 16 October.
Gupta was allegedly beaten to death by the police in a hotel in UP’s Gorakhpur, during a late-night raid on 28 September.
Sub Inspector Vijay Yadav was arrested from the Cantonment area in Gorakhpur when he was planning to surrender in a court, DIG, Gorakhpur Range, J Ravindra Gaud said.
Yadav was on the run since the police had registered a case of murder in connection with the incident and was carrying a Rs 1 lakh cash reward on his head, the Times of India reported.
Gupta and two of his friends and business associates from different cities were in the hotel room when the police raided the hotel. They said that they were in Gorakhpur to meet a common friend.
Gupta's wife had alleged that the police officers misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.
Furthermore, the cops also allegedly delayed taking him to the hospital.
The post-mortem report had revealed several injuries sustained by Gupta, including an abraded contusion swelling in the middle of forehead, "cutting brain skull underneath brain haematoma present”, lacerated wound over right arm, “abraded contusion on left upper lid while cutting skin underneath haematoma present”, among others.
Meanwhile, six cops were suspended as the UP government faced heat from opposition leaders.
Moreover, there were also allegations of a cover-up after a video showing Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand and police chief Vipin Tada trying to dissuade the family from pursuing the case, went viral.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
