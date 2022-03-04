UP Assembly Polls Phase 6: Mayawati Makes Comeback, Strength of Turncoats Tested

The might of many of the bigwigs who jumped ship to join the SP were tested in the sixth phase, including the biggest name, Swami Prasad Maurya. He was a candidate from the Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar district which witnessed 56 percent polling. The seat had seen 55.3 percent polling in 2017, and 55 percent in 2012.

The higher turnout clearly hints at the enthusiasm of voters as Maurya was contesting from the seat.

But the question is – whether Maurya has been able to influence other seats in Kushinagar or not. The voter turnout in Padrauna and Kushinagar Sadar is more than that of Fazilnagar. One reason for the higher turnout in Padrauna could be the presence of RPN Singh as a BJP candidate.

Fazilnagar is considered a stronghold of the SP with the combined might of Kushwaha and Muslim voters. So, Maurya could win the seat easily but his influence on nearby Assembly segments is unlikely to have benefitted the SP, which the party chief Akhilesh Yadav had hoped for.