Discrimination Against Dalit Students at Amethi Govt School, Principal Suspended

"A teacher named Kusum Soni beats my children because he belongs to the lower caste. During mid-day meals, she makes separate queues for upper castes and Dalits. I belong to the Dalit community," said Jeev Narayan, the parent of a student who studies in the school, news agency ANI reported.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Amethi Dr Arvind Kumar Pathak has indicated that the accused, Principal Kusum Soni, had been suspended once the matter came to light.

The district magistrate of Amethi had issued instructions for the registration of an FIR against the headmistress. A probe had been ordered into the matter, and will be undertaken by the block education officer of Gauriganj.