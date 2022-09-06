Upper Caste Men Allegedly Kill Dalit Man in UP for Not Paying High Loan Interest

The dead body of a 33-year-old Dalit man was found in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Friday, 2 September. The deceased, Manoj Kumar, who was missing for two days, had been shot in the head and his face was crushed.

A few hours before his body was recovered, Kumar's wife had filed a complaint with the police, saying that he had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Mangal Singh, an upper caste resident of Bajera village. Monu, a family member of Singh, had allegedly asked Kumar to return a total of Rs 11 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh as interest. She also said that they pressurised him to part with his agricultural land.