Supertech Case: Post SC Verdict, Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against Officials
The court had ordered prosecution of officials of Supertech under the Urban Development Act for flouting the laws.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 1 September, directed officials to take strict action against those officials of the Noida Authority, who are accused in the construction of twin towers in Supertech Emerald Court, IANS reported.
The chief minister's action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers of their Emerald Court residential project in Noida for violating building by-laws.
The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered the demolition to be carried out within three months and under the supervision of the Noida authority, LiveLaw reported.
The bench observed that the Noida authority, in infringement of rules, had permitted Supertech to construct two additional 40-floor towers, news agency IANS reported.
The court also noted that the consent of individual flat owners was required prior to the construction of the twin towers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act. However, the law had been sidestepped by the colluding authorities.
The Supreme Court stated that the case is "replete with instances which show collusion of Noida authority with the builder" in contravening building norms.
(With inputs from IANS.)
