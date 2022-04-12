BJP Set for Clean Sweep in UP Legislative Council Elections, Loses Varanasi Seat
For the first time in decades, the party will have a majority in both houses of the UP assembly.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a big win, with the counting of votes in the biennial elections for the 36 vacant seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council or upper house currently underway.
However, despite having unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats as it contested unopposed, the BJP has lost the key Varanasi seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.
The BJP is ahead in more than 30 seats and is all set to win a majority in the upper house. It had already won nine seats unopposed.
A total of 95 candidates are in the fray. For the first time in decades, the party will have a majority in both houses of the UP Assembly.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said in a tweet, "Today, BJP's thumping victory in the Local Authority Legislative Council elections of Uttar Pradesh has again made it clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister."
Adityanath also congratulated the newly-elected MLCs saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the newly elected members of the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh!"
Nine MLCs from eight local authorities’ constituencies have been elected unopposed.
These seats are Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri.
Meanwhile, two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one MLC each was elected unopposed.
Annapurna Singh Wins From Varanasi
Annapurna Singh, an independent candidate from Varanasi seat and wife of former MLC and jailed mafia don Brijesh Singh, won the election by getting 4,234 votes.
Additional District Magistrate (who is also District Election Officer) Kaushal Raj Sharma said that after counting of votes in the last round in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party candidate Umesh Yadav got 345 votes, BJP candidate Dr Sudama Patel got 170 votes and independent candidate Annapurna Singh got 4,234 votes.
BJP Candidates Win in Ten Seats
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri — BJP’s Om Prakash Singh wins
Lakhimpur Kheri — BJP’s Anoop Gupta wins
Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri — BJP’s Ashish Yadav wins
Hardoi — BJP’s Ashok Agrawal wins
Badaun — BJP’s Vageesh Pathak wins
Banda-Hamirpur — BJP’s Jitendra Singh Sengar wins
Aligarh — BJP’s Rishipal Singh wins
Bulandshahr — BJP’s Narendra Bhati wins
Mirzapur-Sonbhadra — BJP’s Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet wins
Gorakhpur-Maharajganj — BJP's C P Chand wins
Lucknow-Unnao — BJP's Ramchandra Pradhan
Bahraich-Shravasti — BJP's Pragya Tripathi wins
Rae Bareli — BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh
