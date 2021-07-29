Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Beaten to Death by Kin for Wearing Jeans

In a recent incident, a teenage girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten to death by members of her extended family for wearing jeans, BBC reported.

The grandfather and uncles of the 17-year-old Neha Paswan, a resident of the Savreji Kharg village of the state's Deoria district, had beaten the girl with sticks, leading to her death. Her body had been found hanging from the bridge over the locally-flowing Gandak river, the morning after the assault, BBC reported.

The late teenager's mother, Shakuntala Devi Paswan, told the BBC that the beating had been spurred by an argument that had previously broken out in their home over the girl's clothes.