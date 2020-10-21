Asked About Midday Meals, BJP Min Says Madrasas Raise Terrorists

Narendra Saluja, the Congress spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh, advised the Election Commission to take note of Thakur’s statement. In a statement to PTI, he said, “The BJP is trying to divert the bypoll campaign towards a communal agenda and Thakur's statements are part of this strategy.”

This is not the first time that the minister of tourism and culture in Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh has stirred controversy by making unwarranted statements on Muslims. On a previous occasion, she had asked for Muslim men to be banned from entering garba venues during Navratri.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)