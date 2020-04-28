Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, has said that state governments should use the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to prepare for the boom that could happen in the electronics manufacturing sector, according to an ANI report.In a meeting with his counterparts in other states, he said that the “anger against China can be used towards benefit for India's manufacturing sector.”This came after the ICMR on Monday, 27 April, asked states and union territories to stop using the test kits procured from the Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics due to "wide variations" in their performance."We are deeply concerned with the evaluation results and the decision made by the Indian Council of Medical Research. China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products," Chinese embassy Spokeperson Ji Rong said.In a statement, she also said it is “unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at the issues with preemptive prejudice.”Ji, however, did not clarify who are the individuals she was referring to.According to ANI, Prasad said, “I want to make an appeal to chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and ministers that age for electronic manufacturing is set to come in India. The condition in China is such and considering people's anger against China, I am sure the opportunity for India is going to come. The ministry has given incentives and I would like to state that cooperation by states will play a crucial role in it.”Prasad also praised the various services in the nation for so bravely supporting people during the pandemic and easing their lives. It was also time to use the pandemic as an opportunity for better things for the country, he added, saying that work from home should become the norm, and was the way ahead for the next few months.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)