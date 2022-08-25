US Journalist Deported from Delhi, Family Claims He Came for a Personal Visit
Angad Singh is a documentary producer with Vice News, a news and entertainment company based in America.
While speaking to The Indian Express, Singh's family members claimed that he had come to India for a family reunion and was sent back because of his work.
His mother, Gurmeet Kaur, wrote in the Facebook post, "They didn’t give a reason. But we know it is his award winning journalism that scares them. It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can’t stand."
Angad Singh is a documentary producer with Vice News, a news and entertainment company based in America. His recent works include a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protest and another on the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, which also received an Emmy nomination.
One of Singh's family members told The Indian Express, "Angad Singh covers South Asia. He had made a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protest. The Government must be upset due to that documentary. His request for a visa as a journalist to make a documentary on Dalits in India was rejected recently. Now, he was coming for a family reunion and was on a personal visit. But he was sent back from the Delhi airport."
The airport officials have not issued any statement yet.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
