US-Taliban Deal Like Seeing ‘Pakeezah’ After 17 Trailers: EAM

The external affairs minister also that India would have to watch and see how things play out in the wake of the peace deal.

“I do believe that the past 20 years have brought about big changes in the war-torn country. This is not the Afghanistan of 2001. Our message to the US is the achievements should not be lost. We have to wait and see how it plays out,” he said.

The United States and the Afghan Taliban on Saturday, 29 February, signed a deal in Doha allowing for further peace talks and the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, potentially ending the longest war the US has ever fought.