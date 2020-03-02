US-Taliban Deal Like Seeing ‘Pakeezah’ After 17 Trailers: EAM

US-Taliban Deal Like Seeing ‘Pakeezah’ After 17 Trailers: EAM

India
The Quint

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday, 2 March, likened the US Taliban deal, which could end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, to the seeing the 1975 film Pakeezah after watching 17 trailers.

Speaking at an event organised by the Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, he added that the deal did not come as a surprise and that India was watching the space closely to see that the gains of the last two decades were not lost.

“(The agreement) has been talked about for so long; it was almost like finally seeing ‘Pakeezah’ after watching 17 trailers of the movie.”
S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs

Incidentally, director Kamal Amrohi took over 14 years to complete and release Pakeezah.

Also Read : Peace, But Not at Our Cost: Afghan Women Fear Taliban’s Return

Loading...

Achievements Shouldn’t Be Lost: Jaishankar’s Message to US

The external affairs minister also that India would have to watch and see how things play out in the wake of the peace deal.

“I do believe that the past 20 years have brought about big changes in the war-torn country. This is not the Afghanistan of 2001. Our message to the US is the achievements should not be lost. We have to wait and see how it plays out,” he said.

The United States and the Afghan Taliban on Saturday, 29 February, signed a deal in Doha allowing for further peace talks and the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, potentially ending the longest war the US has ever fought.

The US and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abides by the agreement, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement, reported AFP.

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday’s signing, the US and its partners “will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases,” the declaration stated, according to the news agency.

The ceremony was attended by Indian ambassador P Kumaran, as India was extended a formal invitation.

Also Read : US-Taliban Peace Deal Hits First Snag Over Release of Prisoners

Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...