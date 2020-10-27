US Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Mark Esper Call on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 27 October, on a day when India and the United States signed the Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) agreement during the ‘2+2’ ministerial-level talks between the two countries.

The US officials met the prime minister after the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue was held on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present during the meeting with PM Modi.