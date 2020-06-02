US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, 1 June, said that China has moved up its forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, asserting that authoritarian regimes take these kinds of actions, reported PTI."We see even today increasing forces of China moved up to the north of India on the Line of Actual Control there on the Indian border," Pompeo reportedly said.Speaking on 'What The Hell Is Going On' Podcast, Pompeo slammed China for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused them of destroying the freedom of people in Hong Kong.India-China Military Commanders in Talks: Army on LAC SituationAccording to the news agency, Pompeo added that it was the responsibility of United States to ensure that the American people are served properly by a foreign policy that recognises threats that emanate from China.“Those are just two pieces of the behaviour of this regime of the Chinese Communist Party. The nature and the activity that they’re undertaking, the continued efforts to steal intellectual property, to advance in the South China Sea,” he said.‘Currently, No Violence is Happening’The Indian Army on Sunday, 31 May, said both Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks over boundary differences in eastern Ladakh.“Currently, no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries,” the army said, in a statement.China’s Ladakh Incursion: Is It All About the PLA & Coronavirus? (With inputs from PTI)