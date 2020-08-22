US Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Wishes Indians Ganesh Chaturthi
“May you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,” he said on Twitter.
Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden took to Twitter on Saturday, 22 August to wish Indians celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.
“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,” Biden wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this week, Joe Biden accepted his nomination as the Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2020 US Elections. He also nominated Indian-Jamaican origin, Kamala Harris, as his Vice Presidential candidate.
The greetings on Twitter come as Indian celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day long festival has been affected by the spread of COVID-19 as several curbs and restrictions on celebrations were imposed by the government.
