US Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Wishes Indians Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier this week, Joe Biden accepted his nomination as the Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2020 US Elections. He also nominated Indian-Jamaican origin, Kamala Harris, as his Vice Presidential candidate.

The greetings on Twitter come as Indian celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day long festival has been affected by the spread of COVID-19 as several curbs and restrictions on celebrations were imposed by the government.